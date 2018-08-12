New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Wright plays 3rd for 5 innings in rehab game
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 4m
David Wright took his most significant step in his attempted comeback from injuries that have sidelined him for the better part of more than two years on Sunday, as the 35-year-old third baseman began a rehab assignment with Class A Advanced St. Lucie....
Tweets
-
Callaway on Syndergaard: “Needs to mix in that quicker time now and again. He’s doing a good job with his holds and… https://t.co/4kyCsKiMhhBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Tim Peterson will take his place.Mets optioned Rhame after the game.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Mets optioned Rhame after the game.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
@KenDavidoff You sir are delusional...just say noBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Should note that for all of Syndergaard's stolen base issues, he still has a 3.22 ERA. He's really damn good.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
50 (!) games over .500 #redsox https://t.co/TPrMk9PR8QBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets