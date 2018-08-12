New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Cut

Wright plays 3rd for 5 innings in rehab game

by: N/A MLB: Mets 4m

David Wright took his most significant step in his attempted comeback from injuries that have sidelined him for the better part of more than two years on Sunday, as the 35-year-old third baseman began a rehab assignment with Class A Advanced St. Lucie....

Tweets