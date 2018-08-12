New York Mets
Reyes hits 2-run homer, Mets beat Marlins 4-3
by: @usatoday — USA Today 8m
Jose Reyes hits 2-run homer as New York Mets beat Miami Marlins 4-3
Callaway on Syndergaard: “Needs to mix in that quicker time now and again. He’s doing a good job with his holds and… https://t.co/4kyCsKiMhhBeat Writer / Columnist
Tim Peterson will take his place.Mets optioned Rhame after the game.Beat Writer / Columnist
@KenDavidoff You sir are delusional...just say noBeat Writer / Columnist
Should note that for all of Syndergaard's stolen base issues, he still has a 3.22 ERA. He's really damn good.Beat Writer / Columnist
50 (!) games over .500 #redsox https://t.co/TPrMk9PR8QBlogger / Podcaster
