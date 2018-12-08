New York Mets

Gut Reaction: Mets 4, Marlins 3 (8/12/18)

by: Charlie Hangley Mets 360 3m

Noah Syndergaard threw his quintessential 2018 start: terrific, but not dominant and just effective enough to come away with a win. Of course, some Mets power, some of it unlikely, helped him out a…

