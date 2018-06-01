New York Mets

Tim Peterson Will Be Recalled to Replace Jacob Rhame

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 7m

As per Tim Healey of Newsday, the New York Mets optioned Jacob Rhame to Triple-A Las Vegas after Sunday's 4-3 win over the Miami Marlins.Over 20 appearances this season (20.1 innings), the 25-

Tweets