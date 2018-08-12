New York Mets

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2013-07-11-at-8.50.06-pm

Mets’ David Wright played baseball Sunday and you want to know how he did….

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 4m

  Here’s a bizarre video from SNY….I will let you experience it… David Wright’s first AB in today’s game pic.twitter.com/PeVEZiEqkE — SportsNet New York (@SNYtv) August 12, 2018 WTF was that? Why show us just the one pitch? I have to issue there is some..

Tweets