New York Mets

Fox Sports
4_b_180812_fsf_feature_image_web.vresize.1200.630.high.30

In attempt to sweep the Mets, Marlins drop final game of the series 4-3

by: foxsports Fox Sports 4m

Jose Reyes hit a two-run homer, Noah Syndergaard struck out seven in seven innings and the New York Mets beat the Miami Marlins 4-3 on Sunday.

Tweets