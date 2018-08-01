New York Mets

Mets Merized
Noah-syndergaard-2

Syndergaard Gets Eighth Win After Tossing Seven Solid Innings

by: Josh Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 6m

Noah Syndergaard started on Sunday afternoon for the Mets and delivered a very solid performance in which he allowed three runs, seven hits, and two walks in seven innings (101 pitches) of work wh

Tweets