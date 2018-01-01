New York Mets
Yankees, Severino host deGrom, Mets
by: STATS/TSX — Yahoo Sports 2m
The pitching matchup between aces Jacob deGrom and Luis Severino never materialized last month when the New York Mets visited the New York Yankees. Severino saw his first start after the All-Star break pushed back to give him some extra rest. DeGrom was..
