New York Mets

Larry Brown Sports
David-wright

David Wright aiming to rejoin Mets before end of season

by: Grey Papke Larry Brown Sports 8m

David Wright is playing competitive baseball again, and though he knows he's got a long way to go before he can entertain a return to the majors, he's still aiming for it. Wright went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in a rehab appearance at High-A St. Lucie..

Tweets