New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Each team's jersey number likely to be retired next
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 11m
Over the weekend, the Giants retired the No. 25 worn by Barry Bonds and the Tigers retired Jack Morris' No. 47. Bonds became the 12th Giant and Morris the seventh Tiger so honored (along with Jackie Robinson's No. 42 for both teams, of course). Bonds...
Tweets
-
Let’s comment on the 2018 Mets Players Weekend Nicknames, shall we? https://t.co/uVg8wEkPWoBlogger / Podcaster
-
Wright smiling like Nimmo these days. #Mets https://t.co/XnUpJcENZBBlogger / Podcaster
-
Did anyone else get all nervous when he fell down when he touched home plate?Beat Writer / Columnist
-
I know the #Mets are terrible but that Nationals loss is hilarious.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
Also a commitment. He believes he owes the Mets something for the huge investment they made in him.David Wright has no need to get back to the majors. Doesn’t need the money, could easily live in luxury and do what… https://t.co/MmrPduR6f4Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets