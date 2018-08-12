New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
New York Mets 3B David Wright is ‘all smiles’ after first rehab game
by: Billy McInerney — Elite Sports NY 27s
After playing his first professional baseball game of 2018 David Wright was 'all smiles.'
Tweets
-
T-Shirt Guy teases snazzy Mets backpack https://t.co/aMFLhXWZrMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Let’s comment on the 2018 Mets Players Weekend Nicknames, shall we? https://t.co/uVg8wEkPWoBlogger / Podcaster
-
Wright smiling like Nimmo these days. #Mets https://t.co/XnUpJcENZBBlogger / Podcaster
-
Did anyone else get all nervous when he fell down when he touched home plate?Beat Writer / Columnist
-
I know the #Mets are terrible but that Nationals loss is hilarious.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets