Mets' Wright starts rehab assignment in minors, goes 0 for 3
by: The Associated Press — Yahoo Sports 7m
New York Mets third baseman David Wright played his first game in almost a year Sunday, going 0 for 3 to start a minor league rehabilitation assignment. Wright struck out twice and flied out for St. Lucie in the Class A Florida State League. The 35-year-o
