New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
The Mets are not an analytical team
by: Lukas Vlahos — Baseball Prospectus: BP Mets 7s
To highlight that first point, lets run down some moves that werent indicative of an analytics-driven approach. The problem was more with the reliever the Mets were acquiring.
Tweets
-
RT @MBrownstein89: Michael Conforto hit his 15th HR of the season today in the #Mets 4-3 win over Miami. That was career No. 63 for C… https://t.co/ZyJB8ccpYoBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mets Police Morning Laziness: Wright plays, STFU Travel and order correctly at McDonald’s https://t.co/NGKZplgOQkBlogger / Podcaster
-
Another southpaw to honor on #LeftHandersDay is Mike Hampton whose lone year with the Mets was a memorable one #LGM https://t.co/6lj2PyGa9fBlogger / Podcaster
-
On #LeftHandersDay let's revisit Steven Matz's Mets debut #LGM https://t.co/CsbYjpZPVoBlogger / Podcaster
-
If the Mets seriously believe they can contend next year, they will need a big bat. Jose Abreu could give that to t… https://t.co/F0ac75YVgqBlogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: Morning Briefing: deGrom Closes Out Subway Series with Makeup in the Bronx https://t.co/YTrXkgenna #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets