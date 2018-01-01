New York Mets

Mets Minors

MMN Recap: Alonso, Brentz Homer in 51s’ Sweep

by: Daniel Muras Mets Minors 7m

Las Vegas (59-59) 14, Reno (61-57) 2  Box ScorePeter Alonso 1B: 1-4, 2B, 2 K, .260/.362/.569Dominic Smith LF: 0-3, RBI, BB, 3 K, .256/.334/.394Bryce Brentz RF: 4-5, HR, 2B, 6 RBI,

