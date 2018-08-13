by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police

I feel like the Mets haven’t hit a HR in three weeks. Yesterday there were two (maybe there were more, I sure as hell didn’t watch Mets-Marlins). Here’s Gare…. Scooter ??? pic.twitter.com/vlz3muSARf — New York Mets (@Mets) August 12, 2018 Oh Gare, you...