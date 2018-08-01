New York Mets

Mets 360
Mark-vientos

Mets Minors: Mark Vientos and the resurgent farm system

by: David Groveman Mets 360 11m

Baseball America ranked the Mets as having the 27th best farm system in baseball at the start of the season. Fast forwarding to today and you’ll see the Mets ranked 19th. How did the Mets rocket th…

Tweets