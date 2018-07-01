New York Mets

Mets Merized
Usatsi_10956196_154511658_lowres-560x373

Enough Nonsense, It’s Peter Alonso’s Time To Shine

by: John Flanigan Mets Merized Online 2m

With his improved play these past couple of weeks, Mets first base prospect Peter Alonso is now hitting a combined .289/.405/.571 with a .976 OPS, 24 doubles, 29 home runs, and is the first minor

Tweets