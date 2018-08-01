New York Mets

Mets Merized

MMO Prospect Profile: Gavin Cecchini’s Lost Opportunity

by: John Sheridan Mets Merized Online 4m

With Jeff McNeil hitting .300/.417/.500 in his first 14 games in the Major Leagues, Mickey Callaway said of evaluating the second baseman, "Is this guy going to be a kid we might not have to go f

Tweets