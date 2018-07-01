New York Mets

Mets Merized
Jacob-degrom-1-560x370

Callaway Feels DeGrom’s Record Shouldn’t Factor in Cy Young Voting

by: John Flanigan Mets Merized Online 5m

According to Laura Albanese of Newsday, Mets manager Mickey Callaway told the media pregame that he feels Jacob deGrom’s win/loss record should not factor in the National League Cy Young voting.

Tweets