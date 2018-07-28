New York Mets
Jacob deGrom should win Cy Young, says NY Mets' Mickey Callaway
by: Abbey Mastracco, North Jersey Record — North Jersey 44s
The Mets' manager thinks his ace Jacob deGrom should win the NL Cy Young Award despite his subpar win/loss record.
Per @fangraphs pitch value stats, this is by far the best year for the performance of Jacob deGrom's curveball & ch… https://t.co/CvZcbYpFQYBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @ColaFireflies: ? 1st INNING HOME RUN ALERT ? That was fast. Matt Winaker with a TWO-RUN BLAST to give us a 2-0 lead in the first.Blogger / Podcaster
That first-pitch curveball for a strike has been an automatic for Jacob deGrom all year. Just did it to set up AB that finished the 2ndBeat Writer / Columnist
Four strikeouts in two innings for Jacob deGrom, whose ERA is back down to 1.75. That's 11 consecutive scoreless in… https://t.co/Xg8MZEIWgFBeat Writer / Columnist
David Wright went 0-for-1 with a walk tonight in his second rehab game for the St. Lucie Mets. He played five innin… https://t.co/5cZrk9HjxIBlogger / Podcaster
David Wright’s night is done. He played 5 innings at 3B as planned. He went 0-1 with a walk. He will have a day off tomorrow. #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
