Mets' Callaway on deGrom: 'He should win' Cy Young Award

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 5m

Mets manager Mickey Callaway believes his ace, Jacob deGrom, who only has six wins despite leading the majors with a 1.77 ERA, should be the frontrunner for the National League Cy Young Award.

