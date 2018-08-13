New York Mets
Rosario launches first career leadoff homer
NEW YORK -- Struggling to support Jacob deGrom for most of this season, the Mets continued their recent surge behind him in the first inning Monday at Yankee Stadium. Amed Rosario led off the game with a home run against Yankees starter Luis Severino,...
