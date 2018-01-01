New York Mets
Mets' Wright strikes out, walks in second rehab game
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 2m
Mets third baseman David Wright struck out and walked in two plate appearances and played five innings at third base in his second rehab game with High-A St. Lucie on Monday.
