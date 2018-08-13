New York Mets

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2018-02-17-at-10.06.05-am

David Wright played baseball again Monday night and you want to know how he did

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

David Wright greeting tonight’s fans. #STLMets pic.twitter.com/mKMWuKqxLq — St. Lucie Mets (@stluciemets) August 13, 2018 In his first AB, David struck out looking. #Mets David Wright strikes out looking in first at bat against Fire Frogs. Facing #Braves.

Tweets