New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
David Wright played baseball again Monday night and you want to know how he did
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 2m
David Wright greeting tonight’s fans. #STLMets pic.twitter.com/mKMWuKqxLq — St. Lucie Mets (@stluciemets) August 13, 2018 In his first AB, David struck out looking. #Mets David Wright strikes out looking in first at bat against Fire Frogs. Facing #Braves.
Tweets
-
?❗️Official Team Account
-
Between June 23rd and August 3rd, the #Mets scored a total of 8 runs in support of Jacob deGrom over 51 IP. They’v… https://t.co/N02gPuGJMbBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Miss_Met: I laughed harder than I should'veBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Niko_Mokanos: I don’t think I’ve ever witnessed a game played by Todd Frazier and the announcers not mention how he played in the… https://t.co/Go0czd9lvtBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @SydneyTaylorB: Announcers are required by law to mention the Little League World Series in every game that Todd Frazier plays in.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @shirodoke: Hey guys, did you know Todd Frazier is from Toms River and played in a Little League World Series? Thanks for that friendly reminder #ESPN.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets