New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Wright Completes Five Innings, Draws Walk in Second Rehab Appearance
by: John Flanigan — Mets Merized Online 6m
In his second minor league rehab appearance with the St. Lucie Mets, David Wright went 0-for-1 with a walk and a strikeout."Hopefully the results come, but that isn't my number one concern rig
Tweets
-
?❗️Official Team Account
-
Between June 23rd and August 3rd, the #Mets scored a total of 8 runs in support of Jacob deGrom over 51 IP. They’v… https://t.co/N02gPuGJMbBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Miss_Met: I laughed harder than I should'veBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Niko_Mokanos: I don’t think I’ve ever witnessed a game played by Todd Frazier and the announcers not mention how he played in the… https://t.co/Go0czd9lvtBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @SydneyTaylorB: Announcers are required by law to mention the Little League World Series in every game that Todd Frazier plays in.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @shirodoke: Hey guys, did you know Todd Frazier is from Toms River and played in a Little League World Series? Thanks for that friendly reminder #ESPN.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets