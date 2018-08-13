New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Cut

Mets mashing away in the Bronx

by: N/A MLB: Mets 5m

NEW YORK -- Struggling to support Jacob deGrom for most of this season, the Mets continued their recent surge behind him Monday with five homers at Yankee Stadium. Amed Rosario led off the game with a long ball off Yankees starter Luis Severino, punching.

Tweets