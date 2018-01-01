New York Mets
Mets five home runs enough for deGrom in 8-5 win over Yankees
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog
The Mets hit a season-high five homers to back Jacob deGrom, who struck out 12 during an 8-5 win over the Yankees on Monday night at Yankee Stadium.
