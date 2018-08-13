New York Mets

USA Today
Dd03cc09ba8347329f572d6745ca5285

DeGrom, backed by 5 Mets HRs, tops Severino, Yankees 8-5

by: @usatoday USA Today 24s

Jacob deGrom struck out 12 and the New York Mets backed him in a big way, hitting five home runs while battering Luis Severino and the New York Yankees 8-5

Tweets