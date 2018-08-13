New York Mets
Gut Reaction: Mets 8, Yankees 5 (8/13/18)
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 39s
The Mets broke out the long ball and combined with the pitching of Jacob deGrom earned an 8-5 win over the Yankees Monday night and a split of the Subway Series. The Mets jumped on top early, as Am…
I have the nl mvp as a seven way tie, maybe eight wayBeat Writer / Columnist
“It was a great team win.” - @mconforto8 on tonight’s #SubwaySeries victory.Official Team Account
Keep breaking the mold AJ!@jerryblevins To you as well! Love, Your fav lefty catcher https://t.co/fODBQ1hE1tPlayer
Sevy bad, Mets smash the ball at Yankee Stadium. #Mets https://t.co/FrApN2RLepBlogger / Podcaster
Guys, I made it. @LongHornSteaks@jerryblevins Is it weird to say “right on?” Either way—we agree! #LeftHandersDayPlayer
CripesStill feels like Washington is going to win the East, doesn’t it?TV / Radio Personality
