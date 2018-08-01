New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
DeGrom, backed by 5 Mets HRs, tops Severino, Yankees 8-5
by: AP — Fox Sports 3m
Jacob deGrom struck out 12 and the New York Mets backed him in a big way, hitting five home runs while battering Luis Severino and the New York Yankees 8-5
Tweets
-
I have the nl mvp as a seven way tie, maybe eight wayBeat Writer / Columnist
-
“It was a great team win.” - @mconforto8 on tonight’s #SubwaySeries victory.Official Team Account
-
Keep breaking the mold AJ!@jerryblevins To you as well! Love, Your fav lefty catcher https://t.co/fODBQ1hE1tPlayer
-
Sevy bad, Mets smash the ball at Yankee Stadium. #Mets https://t.co/FrApN2RLepBlogger / Podcaster
-
Guys, I made it. @LongHornSteaks@jerryblevins Is it weird to say “right on?” Either way—we agree! #LeftHandersDayPlayer
-
CripesStill feels like Washington is going to win the East, doesn’t it?TV / Radio Personality
- More Mets Tweets