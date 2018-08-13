New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets back Jacob deGrom with 5 homers, beat Yankees | Newsday
by: Peter Botte Special to Newsday August 13, 2018 10:54 PM — Newsday 4m
Luis Severino's problems continue as Yankees drop season-high 10 games behind the Red Sox.
Tweets
-
I have the nl mvp as a seven way tie, maybe eight wayBeat Writer / Columnist
-
“It was a great team win.” - @mconforto8 on tonight’s #SubwaySeries victory.Official Team Account
-
Keep breaking the mold AJ!@jerryblevins To you as well! Love, Your fav lefty catcher https://t.co/fODBQ1hE1tPlayer
-
Sevy bad, Mets smash the ball at Yankee Stadium. #Mets https://t.co/FrApN2RLepBlogger / Podcaster
-
Guys, I made it. @LongHornSteaks@jerryblevins Is it weird to say “right on?” Either way—we agree! #LeftHandersDayPlayer
-
CripesStill feels like Washington is going to win the East, doesn’t it?TV / Radio Personality
- More Mets Tweets