New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Sterling or Scully: Keith Olbermann handles play by play for Mets-Yankees. How was it?
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 2m
I don’t know what the hell kind of cheap-ass sportscaster headset they had Keith Olbermann on, I didn’t even know it was him until someone told me. He didn’t sound like himself – very little bass on his voice. Anyway, we got an early does of Sterling or..
Tweets
-
So it turns out Kenley Jansen is the National League’s most valuable player.Nick Hundley hit a two-run single, Giants lead 3-2. They are facing a team without Kenley Jansen and took full advantage.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Jacob DeGrom keeps building his Cy Young resume. deGrom had 12 Ks as the Mets claimed a win over their crosstown r… https://t.co/DvizbpvLxGNewspaper / Magazine
-
Did he place it in the jackpot?Koda Glover on the homer: "He definitely got my ****." This, I think, says it all.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @awfulannouncing: Baseball fans didn’t seem to enjoy Keith Olbermann calling Mets-Yankees on ESPN https://t.co/aj73MIvBym https://t.co/4gWsAh4cgIBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @nypostsports: The back page: Jacob deGrom finally gets some run support as Mets blast Yankees in Subway Series finale.… https://t.co/UvrVIAkFsHProspect
-
Hey, the Mets are on the back page again. How did that happen?Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets