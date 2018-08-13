New York Mets

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2015-01-21-at-8.08.31-am

Sterling or Scully: Keith Olbermann handles play by play for Mets-Yankees. How was it?

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

I don’t know what the hell kind of cheap-ass sportscaster headset they had Keith Olbermann on, I didn’t even know it was him until someone told me. He didn’t sound like himself – very little bass on his voice. Anyway, we got an early does of Sterling or..

Tweets