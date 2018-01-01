New York Mets

Mets' deGrom strikes out 12 in 6 2/3 innings against Yankees

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog

Though he was hardly as dominant as he has shown he could be in past starts, Mets RHP Jacob deGrom struck out 12 batters in 6 2/3 strong innings in Monday's 8-5 win over the Yankees.

