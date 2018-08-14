New York Mets

BP Mets
Usatsi_11075113

Game recap August 14: Run support for deGrom again? Against the Yankees?

by: Tyler Oringer Baseball Prospectus: BP Mets 2m

Another week, another deGrominant output. The Mets ace was at it again against a potent Bronx Bombers lineup. Bautista had entered the game two for his last 32.

Tweets