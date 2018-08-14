New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Police Morning Laziness: Keith Olbermann’s PBP wins me over.
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 4m
SLACKISH REACTION: Hey after the nonsense that was Mets-Marlins, watching The One True Ace vs. the Yankees felt like actual baseball. I kinda dug Keith Olbermann’s PBP. I just liked the low key vibe….and KO even got to be a contestant on Sterling or...
Tweets
-
The Mets have a true ace, and the Yankees have a problem https://t.co/wfeE0xMEjRBlogger / Podcaster
-
ICYMI https://t.co/nTHUSlhzAY Jay Bruce is getting closer to a return. He is odd-man out for the future. If #Mets r… https://t.co/8LfSicaSNlBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Read all about the Mets’ defeat of the Yankees last night and what happened across the rest of baseball—including s… https://t.co/xZry7u5svLBlogger / Podcaster
-
"We always know that if we get him some run support, we've got a really good chance of winning the game." At the S… https://t.co/bjpfxpk8fHBeat Writer / Columnist
-
New Post: Controlling Running Game Still a Problem for Noah Syndergaard https://t.co/W8wzLgRpMK #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Carton & Friends, EP 89: Saquan Hurt, Bruce Bowen Fired, Mets Beat Yanks https://t.co/gGgIVV3kWbTV / Radio Personality
- More Mets Tweets