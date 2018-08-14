New York Mets

Mets Police Morning Laziness: Keith Olbermann’s PBP wins me over.

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 4m

SLACKISH REACTION: Hey after the nonsense that was Mets-Marlins, watching The One True Ace vs. the Yankees felt like actual baseball. I kinda dug Keith Olbermann’s PBP.  I just liked the low key vibe….and KO even got to be a contestant on Sterling or...

