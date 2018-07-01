New York Mets

Mets Merized
Jarred-kelenic-560x353

Mets Minors Recap: Kelenic Heating Up for Kingsport

by: Mojo Hill Mets Merized Online 5m

Fresno (69-51) 4, Las Vegas (60-60) 0  Box ScoreZach Borenstein RF: 1-3, 2B, BB, .260/.365/.507Peter Alonso 1B: 0-3, BB, K, .255/.359/.560Dominic Smith LF: 1-4, .256/.333/.392

Tweets