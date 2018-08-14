New York Mets

The Mets Police
Secret_catering_

Here’s the details of Friday’s #MetsFansUnited (1.0) Conference Call

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 4m

Mets Police has learned that the original failed #MetsFansUnited, the guys that lost the hashtag to me in April and are now trying to regroup, have a conference call scheduled for 10pm Friday.  A convenient time for sure, and past my bed time so they...

Tweets