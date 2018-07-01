New York Mets

Mets Minors Peak Performers: Alonso First To 100 RBI

by: John Sheridan Mets Merized Online 10m

Las Vegas - Peter Alonso, 1BAge: 23Stats: .289/.405/.571, 24 2B, 3B, 29 HR, 105 RBI, 2 CSWeek Stats: .500/.565/1.100, 3 2B, 3 HR, 10 RBIThis past week, Alonso became the first professional

