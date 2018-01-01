New York Mets
Mets' Bruce to begin rehab assignment, and his return could block Alonso
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog
Jay Bruce begins a rehab assignment on Tuesday night, and his return could potentially block Mets first base prospect Peter Alonso.
