New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Bruce begins rehab assignment, will play 1B
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 3m
BALTIMORE -- Sidelined since June 18 due to a sore right hip, Mets outfielder Jay Bruce began a Minor League rehab assignment Tuesday with Class A Advanced St. Lucie, batting third and playing right field. The atypical part is yet to come. The Mets plan..
Tweets
-
Awesome photos of Jay Bruce by our photographer @ed880 of Jay Bruce tonight at St. Lucie. Official post will be up…Jay Bruce went 0-for-2 with a walk in his first rehab game for the St. Lucie Mets. Photos by @ed880 https://t.co/x1wGLydohHBlogger / Podcaster
-
Vargas vs. Miami & Baltimore: 15 IP, 3 ER Vargas vs. everyone else: 37.1 IP, 44 ERBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Jason Vargas is through 5 IP with a lead. He has not gone more than 5 IP this season. It could be the dawn of a new day. #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Jay Bruce went 0-for-2 with a walk in his first rehab game for the St. Lucie Mets. Photos by @ed880Blogger / Podcaster
-
Oh sure, I will just take the Todd Frazier Expressway to the Sinatra Bridge. Good call!DOT urges drivers to find alternate routes during Route 495 construction #NJTonight https://t.co/WdLbffmszs https://t.co/5GXwv2lLJnBlogger / Podcaster
-
Happy birthday to an absolute legend, Mets PR guru Jay Horwitz. They lost count on Jay's age a while back, but he's… https://t.co/DnZrRCAyJeBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets