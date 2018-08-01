New York Mets

Mets Merized
860cdbe0-8b91-4167-b074-a05da92426e6

Jay Bruce Goes 0-for-2 In First Rehab Game

by: Jack Hendon Mets Merized Online 7m

In his first taste of competitive baseball activities in nearly two months, Jay Bruce played a game on his rehab assignment with the St. Lucie Mets. He went 0-for-2 with a walk as he started the

Tweets