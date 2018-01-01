New York Mets

No-Win Situation: Jacob deGrom Is Making History by Winning So Few Starts

Jacob deGrom's Cy Young candidacy shouldn't be punished by the Mets' ineptitude, which has significantly repressed deGrom's win-loss record in a dominant season.

