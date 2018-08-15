New York Mets

The Mets Police
139449

Jason tweets some awesome looking throwback 2018 meets 1977 Topps Mets cards

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 3m

As I mentioned earlier it is super slow……@jasoncfry tweeted the below, and I totally agree with him about the 1977 set. Loving the look of the @Topps Archives #Mets set, particularly the ’77s. That was my second year collecting and the design hits me...

Tweets