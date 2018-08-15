New York Mets

USA Today
6f9e9e7e6d5c4e398cdf805f1940623a

Plawecki's slam helps power Mets to 16-5 rout of Orioles

by: @usatoday USA Today 2m

Kevin Plawecki hit his first career grand slam during a nine-run sixth inning, Brandon Nimmo went 5 for 5 with three RBIs and the New York Mets breezed past the Baltimore Orioles 16-5

Tweets