New York Mets

Metsblog
Cut

Mets use nine-run sixth to roll past Orioles, 16-5

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 4m

The Mets pounded out 19 hits and scored nine times in the sixth inning en route to a 16-5 win over the Orioles on Wednesday night at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Tweets