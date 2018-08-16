New York Mets

Daily News
Ny-sports-david-wright-rehab-20180816

David Wright still looking for first hit after latest rehab game, but Mets captain seeing progress - NY Daily News

by: @nydailynews NY Daily News 2m

David Wright, who continues to battle back from his back and shoulder issues, went 0 for 3 while playing third base for Class A St. Lucie and is hitless in three rehab games.

Tweets