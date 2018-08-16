New York Mets
More Strikeouts Than Hits? Welcome to Baseball’s Latest Crisis
by: TYLER KEPNER — NY Times 8m
This could be the first season in major league history to feature more strikeouts than hits, a slowdown that worries many league officials.
