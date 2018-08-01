New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Morning Briefing: Lets Play Two!
by: Dilip Sridhar — Mets Merized Online 1m
Well the Mets have two games today. Steven Matz and Corey Oswalt will start for the Mets in the two games. The first game will be on Facebook only, sorry MySpace fans.Yesterday, The Mets offen
Tweets
-
RT @ernestdove: Daily reminder that Peter Alonso is still in the minor leagues as the 51-67 Mets play on. https://t.co/mLr6tITwBABlogger / Podcaster
-
The only scenario I am ok with intentionally hitting a player is in retaliation for hitting my stars. I am very muc… https://t.co/DyQ2hX4hG8Minors
-
Peter Alonso slugged his 30th homer of the season and drove in two last night for the @LasVegas51s. He becomes th… https://t.co/k00dC2Qyj7Blogger / Podcaster
-
Last night, Peter Alonso became the first #Mets minor leaguer to reach the 30-homer plateau in a single season since Brett Harper in 2005.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Imagine if, in the middle of a no-hitter, a hitter charged the mound and whacked the unsuspecting pitcher on the ar… https://t.co/qFGEX7sCweBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Would Brandon Nimmo ever charge the mound after getting hit by a pitch? Maybe. He'd go to the pitcher and shake his… https://t.co/aGYT8Gzj67Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets