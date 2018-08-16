New York Mets

The Mets Police
Wright-2016-mets-photo-day

David Wright played baseball on Wednesday? How did he do? You’ll look

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1m

Another pre-airport quickie post….anyway here’s Wright walking and going 0 for 2 I think. I’m barely awake. I’m starting to worry about DW not driving the ball, but nice to see him out there. David Wright's first AB on Wednesday for the @stluciemets pic.t

Tweets