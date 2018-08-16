New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Police Morning Laziness: Keith makes news, Wayne better then 2018 Gare, Game 1 on Facebook today
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 18s
Keith Hernandez is in the news… New York Mets broadcaster Keith Hernandez had no problem with the Miami Marlins seemingly intentionally hitting Atlanta Braves rookie Ronald Acuña Jr. with their first pitch Wednesday night. “They’re killing you. You’ve...
Tweets
-
Whoa, kudos to Ozzie Albies for, in addition to being a good and fun baseball player with excellent hair, locking d… https://t.co/HkxtbOyNuLTV / Radio Personality
-
“You hit him in the back. You hit him in the fanny.” https://t.co/OqA5p2MzQsBlogger / Podcaster
-
If you couldn't tell by the ratio, this is a horrendously stupid take.Re: Ronald Acuna. You can agree with hitting him or disagree with it. You can like it or not like it. But it's how… https://t.co/mbBHfgZQjwBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @CTowersCBS: For about half of organized baseball’s history, Black people weren’t allowed to play at the highest level. For much… https://t.co/eMFD8p8nnKBlogger / Podcaster
-
Remember, you get to be extra pissed off today since the #Mets/#Phillies will air exclusively on Facebook Watch for… https://t.co/EFMqkC2o6tBlogger / Podcaster
-
No one understands the term “it takes an army” better than @The7Line founder Darren Meehan. Presented by @Citibank.Official Team Account
- More Mets Tweets